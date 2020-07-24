How Delhi Police booked Greta Thunberg's environmental group under anti-terror UAPA

The noticed was shared by FFF India which read, “The above website depicts objectionable contents and unlawful activities or terrorist act, which are dangerous for the peace, tranquillity and sovereignty of the India. The publication and transmission of such objectionable contents is a cognizable and punishable criminal offence under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

Section 18 of the UAPA reads: “Whoever conspires or attempts to commit, or advocates, abets, advises or incites or knowingly facilitates the commission of, a terrorist act or any act preparatory to the commission of a terrorist act, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.”

The notice was sent after Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Praksh Javadekar complained of receiving multiple emails on his email ID with the subject name similar to “EIA 2020.”

The Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has been heavily criticised by environmentalists. The objective of EIA is that it gives the government discretionary powers to decide impact of construction or development projects on environment, without seeking clearance and limiting information to public.