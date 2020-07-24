How Delhi Police booked Greta Thunberg's environmental group under anti-terror UAPA

The Indian chapter of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's climate movement 'Fridays for Future' has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, an anti-terror law.
Earlier this month, the Delhi police sent a notice to Endurance Domains Technology LLP, an internet service provider that hosts FFF India’s website, demanding it to be blocked due to its “unlawful activities that may disturb peace, sovereignty of India”.
The noticed was shared by FFF India which read, “The above website depicts objectionable contents and unlawful activities or terrorist act, which are dangerous for the peace, tranquillity and sovereignty of the India. The publication and transmission of such objectionable contents is a cognizable and punishable criminal offence under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”
Section 18 of the UAPA reads: “Whoever conspires or attempts to commit, or advocates, abets, advises or incites or knowingly facilitates the commission of, a terrorist act or any act preparatory to the commission of a terrorist act, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.”
The notice was sent after Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Praksh Javadekar complained of receiving multiple emails on his email ID with the subject name similar to “EIA 2020.”
The Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has been heavily criticised by environmentalists. The objective of EIA is that it gives the government discretionary powers to decide impact of construction or development projects on environment, without seeking clearance and limiting information to public.
Vrinda Bhandari, the lawyer representing FFF India was quoted by News Laundry stating, “These are young people engaged in climate activism. One would hope that this would not result in chilling the free expression of speech. It’s just shocking that you have invoked provisions of the UAPA. How is it terrorist activity?”
“We believe that there is nothing illegal going on and nothing that justifies shutting down the website. We have asked that the notice be rescinded so that the website could be restored," she added.
After the issue hit the viral note, Delhi police on Thursday claimed they have since remedied the error by withdrawing UAPA charges and serving a new notice under the IT Act.
As of Friday, the website had been restored and unblocked, said FFF India in its tweet.
