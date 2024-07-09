 'How Can Water Of Teesta Get Shared When There Is No Water': WB CM Mamata Banerjee
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had expressed her displeasure that no representative from Bengal was invited when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“They said that they will share water from Teesta with Bangladesh but where is the water in Teesta? No one from Bengal was called in the meeting. It is very unfortunate,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the NDA led central government, Mamata said that the central government didn’t do anything to curb erosion of Ganges.

“I was a MP and I know that a package of Rs. 7000 crore was made to curb the erosion of Ganges but not a single money was given to Bengal,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

On the onset of monsoons and the flood like situation in several districts of North Bengal, Mamata asked the tourists to avoid the hills during the monsoons.

“We have nine flood centres and several people have taken refuge there. Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri get affected by water from Bhutan. We are the biggest sufferer as Bengal is surrounded by rivers. National Highways which are affected, will be informed to the central government,” stated Mamata.

Speaking of the monsoons in South Bengal, the Chief Minister added that Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) leaves water that leads to flood like situation in South Bengal.

“I have asked DVC to inform us and take permission before releasing water. Central government is not dredging at DVC. Irrigation department should inform the union irrigation minister about the same,” said Mamata.

