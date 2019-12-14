Housing society director, others booked for Rs 22 crore fraud

Bhopal: The director of a cooperative housing society and 23 others were booked on Saturday for allegedly duping home-buyers of Rs 22.70 crore in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The MP police's Economic Offences Wing began probe after a complaint in 2009 that Bhopal based Rohit Nagar Housing Cooperative Society director Ghanshyam Singh Rajput and 23 others duped people by collecting money after promising to get them residential plots, the official said.

While there was speculation that no action was taken against Rajput for a decade due to his connections with the previous BJP government in the state, the official refused to comment on it.