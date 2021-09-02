Tripura Speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigns from post, appointed BJP state vice-president

Hours after resigning as speaker of the assembly, Rebati Mohan Das was on Thursday appointed as vice president of Tripura BJP unit. State BJP president Dr Manik Saha issued a notification announcing the appointment of Rebati as state vice-president.

Today, BJP leader Rebati Mohan Das resigned from his post as an assembly speaker, however, he will continue as an MLA and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. After resigning from his post, the leader said, "For a long time, I had been requesting the CM to relieve me from this post as I am a person of organisation, so it'll be tough for me to maintain this post."

Further he clarified that he has not resigned as an MLA or from the BJP party and that he is still a member. "Be it out of annoyance or for keeping my request, I've been relieved from this post, and for which I thank the BJP party and CM Biplab Deb," Rebati added.

According to Das, the two names which are in the race for the post of Speaker are present Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen and MLA Ratan Chakraborty.

Rebati Mohan Das appointed as the vice president of Tripura unit of BJP. He tendered his resignation as the Speaker of Tripura Assembly earlier today. pic.twitter.com/VceGZQx27Z — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Das is a former CPI-M leader who joined the BJP in 2016 and was elected to the state assembly in the 2018 polls on a saffron party ticket from the western Tripura's Pratapgarh assembly segment.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including state President Manik Saha and chief spokesman Subrata Chakraborty refused to comment on the sudden political development.

Amidst open resentment by a section of ruling BJP MLAs and leaders in Tripura, three new faces -- Ram Prasad Paul, Sushanta Chowdhury, Bhagaban Chandra Das -- were on Tuesday inducted into the Tripura cabinet in its first expansion after the BJP-IPFT alliance assumed office in March 2018 after defeating the Left parties in the assembly polls.

