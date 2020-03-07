Hours after going off air, Centre lifts ban on Asianet, MediaOne over coverage of North east Delhi riots

Hours after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a 48-hour ban on Asianet and MediaOne, the News Minute reported on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre, in a move reminiscent of the 1975 Emergency, ordered Asianet and MediaOne off the air for 48 hours for what it considers as 'provocative' reporting by them on the Dellhi riots.

Both channels were showing blank screens since 7.30pm on Friday, following the clamp down by the Information and Broadcasting ministry. The channels said they were not even warned before the drastic action.

The Centre's move also resulted in a lot of criticism from across the board