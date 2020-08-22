Hospitalised with COVID-19, SP leader Sunil Sajan reveals how Chetan Chauhan was treated before his death

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan died on August 16 due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.
Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.
Chauhan, who was Sunil Gavaskar's longest-serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being found COVID-19 positive.
Due to kidney-related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.
Now, SP leader Sunil Sajan who had tested positive with the cricketer turned politician revealed in a startling video how the minister in Yogi Aditynath's cabinet was treated at the hospital.
He begins by saying, "I hope no one gets infected with virus."
Sajan said, "I was admitted on July 11 morning and Chetan ji was admitted on July 11 at 5 pm. What I am going to say is really unfortunate."
Now he revealed how Chauhan was treated when he was hospitalised. "A team of doctors and nurses come to check patients and asked who is Chetan? The honourable minister is very simple and raised his hands. They asked Chetan when did you get corona? He told him the story. Then another staff asks what do you do? The minister said that he is a cabinet minister. A staff asked from where? The minister said that he was from Uttar Pradesh's government," the furious minister said.
The MLC from the Lucknow-Unnao seat said, "I was thinking about how can they talk to him in that manner. I thought that when Chauhan ji said that he was a cabinet minister, they'd talk to him with some respect and call him Chetan ji but even after this a staff asked him Chetan, who all are there in your family? I was sad and angry. Angry at the government. Who comes after the Chief Minister? Cabinet Minister right? Is only Yogi Adityanath important?"
"I was very angry and I asked a doctor do you know who he is? He is a minsiter in the Yogiadityanath led government. He played cricket for the country." Responding to this, the doctor said, "Accha ye vo Chetan hai and the doctor and staff walked away," narrated Sajan.
"He did not die because of coronavirus but because of the government," he said.
Watch full video:
Chauhan was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.
