Hospitalised with COVID-19, SP leader Sunil Sajan reveals how Chetan Chauhan was treated before his death

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan died on August 16 due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

Chauhan, who was Sunil Gavaskar's longest-serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being found COVID-19 positive.

Due to kidney-related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.