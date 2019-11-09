Horsetrading: 23 more Cong MLAs reach Jaipur

Jaipur: As the Maharashtra Assembly’s term ended on November 9 and the standoff between BJP and Sena continues over government formation, 34 Congress MLAs landed in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where there is lesser threat of MLAs being poached. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “We have had to bring the Congress MLAs to Rajasthan as there was a threat of poaching looming large over them. Not only Congress MLAs were being lured but the Shiv Sena who is BJP alliance partner also feels threatened and hence is shifting its MLAs to the resort here too.”

Gehlot added everyone knows how BJP formed govts in Goa and Manipur. On Friday night, 11 MLAs had reached Jaipur.

However, on Saturday, more MLAs reached Jaipur in two phases — first came 17 taking the number to 28 and then came 6 more, which made 34 MLAs in Rajasthan.

While a few MLAs went to Amer Fort the others stayed in Buena Vista resort under strict surveillance. Congress AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey is at the resort to monitor the MLAs.

Gehlot’s son Vaibhav met them. Buena Vista is a luxury resort with swimming pools outside each room and spa. As the MLAs enjoy the facilities, there is no mobile phone allowed inside to prevent horsetrading. The villa boasts French architecture and is highly priced. Sources said Jodhpur was falling short of places so the MLAs were shifted to Jaipur. More MLAs were expected in Jaipur. Congress has a tally of 44 MLAs in Maharashtra. —Agencies