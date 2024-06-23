Horrific VIDEO: SUV 'Flies' After Hitting Divider, Crushes Couple Riding Bike On Other Side Of Road In UP's Sultanpur

SUV 'Flies' After Hitting Divider, Crushes Couple Riding Bike On Other Side Of Road In UP's Sultanpur | X

Sultanpur: A shocking video of an accident has surfaced on the internet in which a couple lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. The accident occurred after the driver lost control of his SUV, which then collided with a divider and rammed into the couple who were coming from the other direction on their bike. The horrific accident was caught on camera, and the video is circulating on social media.

The incident occurred on Sunday (June 9) in Sultanpur. Reports indicate that the individuals who lost their lives in the accident were identified as a Major appointed in PTS and his wife. They both died on the spot after being crushed by the car. The video shows that a speeding Mahindra Scorpio SUV lost control as the driver was driving recklessly. There are also reports that the driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol. However, it is not verified yet.

The car, which was moving on the extreme left side of the road, got out of the driver’s control due to its high speed, changed direction, and collided with the divider in the middle of the road. The car tossed up about 3-4 feet and landed directly on the couple who were coming from the other side of the road on their TVS Apache bike. The car rammed into them, causing them to die on the spot.

There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter. Photos of the vehicles involved in the accident can also be seen in the video. It shows minimal damage to the Scorpio while the bike was wrecked in the accident. The video also shows the last rites performed by the police department.