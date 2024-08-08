 Horrific! Father-Son Narrowly Escape Death As Car Hits Their Bike In Hyderabad, Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHorrific! Father-Son Narrowly Escape Death As Car Hits Their Bike In Hyderabad, Video Surfaces

Horrific! Father-Son Narrowly Escape Death As Car Hits Their Bike In Hyderabad, Video Surfaces

The video then shows the car driver crying and pleading for forgiveness as the crowd surrounds him.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

A father and son narrowly escaped being crushed after a car hit their bike on the service road near Maisamma Temple in Chaitanyapuri in Karnataka's Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. The viral footage shows a car stationary on the road when it suddenly starts moving, colliding with a bike coming from the opposite direction.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces
Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla

After the collision, the biker and his son fall onto the road, and the bike becomes stuck under the car's bonnet.

Passersby quickly rush to rescue the father and son.

Another video recorded by a passerby shows the moment when the driver of the car gets out and apologises to the biker. The enraged biker slaps the driver, but onlookers at the scene intervene and stop him.

The video then shows the car driver crying and pleading for forgiveness as the crowd surrounds him.

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old man died in a road accident on the Shamshabad Outer Ring Road on Monday night.

The man, T. Anjaiah, a resident of Kotwalguda village in Shamshabad, was crossing the ORR stretch at Thandupally when a speeding car struck him. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, according to Shamshabad police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Horrific! Father-Son Narrowly Escape Death As Car Hits Their Bike In Hyderabad, Video Surfaces

Horrific! Father-Son Narrowly Escape Death As Car Hits Their Bike In Hyderabad, Video Surfaces

Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces

Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces

'Draconian, Fundamental Attack On Constitution’: Opposition Slams Introduction Of Waqf (Amendment)...

'Draconian, Fundamental Attack On Constitution’: Opposition Slams Introduction Of Waqf (Amendment)...

Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In...

Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In...

PM Modi To Visit Wayanad Landslide Zone On August 10; Aerial Survey & Relief Camp Visit Planned

PM Modi To Visit Wayanad Landslide Zone On August 10; Aerial Survey & Relief Camp Visit Planned