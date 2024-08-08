Horrific! Father-Son Narrowly Escape Death As Car Hits Their Bike In Hyderabad, Video Surfaces

A father and son narrowly escaped being crushed after a car hit their bike on the service road near Maisamma Temple in Chaitanyapuri in Karnataka's Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. The viral footage shows a car stationary on the road when it suddenly starts moving, colliding with a bike coming from the opposite direction.

After the collision, the biker and his son fall onto the road, and the bike becomes stuck under the car's bonnet.

Passersby quickly rush to rescue the father and son.

Another video recorded by a passerby shows the moment when the driver of the car gets out and apologises to the biker. The enraged biker slaps the driver, but onlookers at the scene intervene and stop him.

The video then shows the car driver crying and pleading for forgiveness as the crowd surrounds him.

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old man died in a road accident on the Shamshabad Outer Ring Road on Monday night.

The man, T. Anjaiah, a resident of Kotwalguda village in Shamshabad, was crossing the ORR stretch at Thandupally when a speeding car struck him. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, according to Shamshabad police.