'Horrific, condemnable incident': Twitter aghast after mob in Rajasthan's Kasai Mohalla area in Tonk attacks policemen

On Friday five policemen were injured in Rajasthan's Tonk after a mob surrounded them and then attacked. The police officials had been patrolling in the Muslim-dominated Kasai Mohalla area where curfew has been imposed.
Three of them had to be admitted to the hospital and are underging treatment, the Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra
Following the incident, many took to social media to condemn the incident.
"Horrific incident of attack on Police personnel at Tonk in Rajasthan is condemnable!!" wrote BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra.
"I strongly condemn attack on Police Personnel’s in minority area of Tonk, Rajasthan. These repeated mistakes are subsequently demotivating the moral of our frontline Corona Warriors. When our country is going through menace, such enemies of humanity must be dealt seriously," wrote BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kmar.
Many others condemned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his administration for the incident.
"Rajasthan Govt. Should Take Action Under NSA Attack on medical team and now on police is not acceptable at all," wrote one Twitter user.
"Attack on police yet again. This time in Tonk, Rajasthan The attackers deserve to be dealt with an iron hand," suggested another.
"Meanwhile in Congress-I administered Rajasthan..... police personnel injured by attackers while on duty! Unfortunate that those in uniformed services face such brazen threats!" wrote a third.
Some also focused on the site of the attack, linking it to the Tablighi Jamaat incident.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
