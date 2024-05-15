Horrific CCTV Footage Shows Ex-Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhil Priya's Bodyguard Ran Over In Nandyal

In Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh, a horrific incident occurred when former state minister Bhuma Akhil Priya's bodyguard, Nikhil, was allegedly ran over by a car. The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral.

On Tuesday night, while talking to someone on the road, Nikhil was suddenly hit by a speeding car, leaving him seriously injured. The attackers quickly fled from the incident site. He was then rushed to a hospital in Nandyal for immediate medical attention. Doctors reportedly described his condition as critical.

After the recent attack on Bhuma Akhil Priya's bodyguard, questions have been raised over the motivation behind the attack. Police investigation till now are underway to uncover the identities of those responsible and determine if political rivalry or factional disputes played a role in the incident.

According to local reports, there have been conflicts between the followers of former minister Bhuma Akhil Priya and Evuri Subba Reddy despite being from the same Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

During a padyatra, clashes erupted between the two factions. Bhuma Akhil Priya's supporters fought back against Evuri Subba Reddy's alleged assault during the padyatra. Nikhil, Bhuma Akhilapriya's bodyguard, was injured in the altercation with Evuri Subba Reddy. These clashes between the factions led by Bhuma and Evuri Subba Reddy resulted in violence. During this period, Bhuma Akhil Priya's supporters reportedly confronted Evuri Subba Reddy's faction.