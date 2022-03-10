Hoping that BJP will live up to their promises: Bhupesh Baghel, Congress' special supervisor in charge in UP

After Congress faced an embarassing defeat in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bhupesh Baghel, party's special supervisor in charge in UP said that result varies in different states with many (experienced) people losing and new people winning.

Bhupesh Baghel said that he hopes that BJP keeps it promises. He also accepted people's mandate and extended wishes to the winners.

"We accept people's mandate and extend our wishes to the winners. Hoping that they (BJP) live up to their promises... Result varies in different states...with many (experienced) people losing and new people winning," Bhupesh Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to the Election Commission of India website, till 9.30 pm, the BJP had won 216 seats and was leading in 39 others with a vote share of 41.4 per cent.

Going by this, the BJP is expected to get 255 seats this time around which will be a loss of 57 seats when compared to its 2017 tally, even as the party's vote share has increased.

With a second consecutive victory, the BJP has also repeated history as the feat was last achieved 37 years ago by the Congress.

We accept people's mandate and extend our wishes to the winners. Hoping that they (BJP) live up to their promises... Result varies in different states...with many (experienced) people losing and new people winning: Bhupesh Baghel, Congress' special supervisor in charge in UP pic.twitter.com/7OkrEd1xR9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

In 1985, the Congress had formed its majority government for two successive terms.

The BJP had fought the election in alliance with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nirbal Indian Social Hamara Apna Dal (NISHAD Party). It had contested 376 seats on its own while leaving the remaining for its allies.

It had given 17 seats to Apna Dal (S), which contested on its own symbol, while out of the 16 seats given to the NISHAD party, 10 candidates fought on its own symbol and the remaining on BJP symbol.

In 2017, the BJP had given 11 seats to Apna Dal (s) and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Omprakash Rajbhar. SBSP this time was a part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance and has won three seats while leading on another three.

Apna Dal (S) led by Anupriya Patel has won nine seats and is leading on three others while the NISHAD party has bagged five seats and is leading on one.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:02 PM IST