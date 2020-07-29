'Hope you will be unbiased...': Sachin Pilot congratulates Govind Dotasara for taking charge as Rajasthan Congress chief

On Thursday, former Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC Chief Sachin Pilot congratulated Govind Dotasra for taking charges as the state Congress President.
Pilot took to Twitter and said, "Congratulations to Dotasara ji on taking charge as Rajasthan Congress chief. Hope that without any pressure or partiality, you'll give full respect to the workers whose hard work resulted in govt formation."
Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday formally took over as the new chief of the Rajasthan Congress.
"I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for giving the responsibility to a small worker like me who comes from a farmer's family," the newly-appointed state unit chief said at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here.
He thanked the people of his constituency (Laxmangarh) and said he would live up to the expectations of farmers, dalits and youths, adding that he would work to bring the Congress to power again in the 2023 state polls.
Addressing the party workers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Dotasra had played his role well as a member of the assembly and deputy chief whip when the party was in opposition.
He said people are well-versed with the working style of Dotasra and a positive message has gone to the block level with his appointment.
AICC general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said the appointment has come at a time when the political situation in the state is not good and the entire country is looking at the happenings in Rajasthan.
He said people are also looking at the role of the Governor in the present crisis.
Pande said Dotasra, state education minister and former party district president, has now been given the responsibility to run the organisation. He added that "Dotasara knows the work".
Congress had earlier appointed Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra as the new chief of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit in place of Sachin Pilot. This comes after Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief.
