'Hope you will be unbiased...': Sachin Pilot congratulates Govind Dotasara for taking charge as Rajasthan Congress chief

Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday formally took over as the new chief of the Rajasthan Congress.

"I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for giving the responsibility to a small worker like me who comes from a farmer's family," the newly-appointed state unit chief said at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

He thanked the people of his constituency (Laxmangarh) and said he would live up to the expectations of farmers, dalits and youths, adding that he would work to bring the Congress to power again in the 2023 state polls.

Addressing the party workers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Dotasra had played his role well as a member of the assembly and deputy chief whip when the party was in opposition.