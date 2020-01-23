'Hope there is no more delay or waffle': Subramanian Swamy urges govt to declare Ram Setu as ancient historical monument

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of his application to recognise Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument.

The top court has asked Swamy to mention the matter after three months and asked the Centre to make its stand clear by filing an affidavit.

"Mention after three months. After three months we will look into this," a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

Swamy urged the Supreme Court to pass order and direct "Union of India along with National Monuments Authority (NMA) to declare Ram Setu as a National Monument and of National Importance." He has also urged the top court to pass order and direct "Union of India to engage Geological Survey of India and Archeological Survey of India to conduct a detailed survey in respect to Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance."