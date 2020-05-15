Hooghly clashes: 129 held

Prema Rajaram

Kolkata

The West Bengal Home Department has been monitoring the situation in Telanipara in Hooghly district after clashes broke out between the two communities on Sunday and the situation has been tensed since then. As many as 129 persons were arrested on Thjursday. The Home Department tweeted, “Administration is committed to ensuring peace. Some persons are trying to spread communal virus to further their political interests. Strong legal action is being taken against all persons.”

In another tweet, it said, “Strong action is taken agai­n­st miscreants in Telanipa­ra, Hooghly. 129 persons have so far been arrested and more will be arrested. Senior officers along with a large number of forces are patrolling the area round the clock.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said on Wednesday fake news is being spread on social media, while hinting at the BJP. “The IT idiotic cell through fake news is spreading misinformation. Neither are they fighting COVID nor are they helping anyone. They are only trying to spread riots and the IT cell of BJP is spreading fake news. This is the only thing they can do,” she said.

Clashes broke out when a few COVID-19 cases were detected in one part of the locality after which people of the other part put up barricades to prevent the spread of the virus. This resulted in clashes erupting with bombs being hurled and police being called in, in huge numbers to control the situation. Two days later on Tuesday, the situation flared up again after which internet services were cut off. The situation continues to be tense.