Hooda-Azad meeting triggers rumblings in Haryana Congress | ANI

Chandigarh: Senior Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja’s complaint to party high command against the former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s recent meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad - who had quit the party last week squarely blaming Rahul Gandhi for party’s ``demolition’’ - has triggered rumblings in the state Congress unit.

Hooda had met Azad on Tuesday in Delhi following which Kumari Selja, who is currently Congress working committee (CWC) member, on Wednesday lodged a complaint against him stating that his meeting with Azad confused and disheartened the party rank and file.

Kumari Selja, who was the Haryana Congress unit president till recently, is also learnt to have sought the party high command to serve a show cause notice to Hooda who currently is the leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) in the state assembly, besides being the leader of Opposition.

Reacting to Selja’s complaint, Hooda, according to media reports, however, said that he along with other leaders had met Azad as the last did not tell anyone before leaving the party even though the demand that an election for the Congress president’s post should happen had been agreed upon. Hooda said that it was in this context that he met Azad so that bitterness between leaders was reduced. Hooda further said that he had always stood by the Gandhi family and that he would stay at the party.

It may be recalled that Hooda was among the G-23 leaders who had in a letter to the Congress president in August 2020 sought an organisational overhaul and elections at all levels.

On Kumari Selja’s complaint, Hooda, according to reports, held that people said things out of frustration and selfishness and as far as he was concerned he was still with the Gandhi family.

Kumari Selja, a Hooda’s bete noire, on the other hand had also raised concerns in her complaint against Hooda that such a development (meeting) was not acceptable.

Back home, the Congress had in April this year, revamped its Haryana unit, appointing former legislator and Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as its president, besides four working presidents, replacing Selja, who was later made a CWC member.