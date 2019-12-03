Honey trap case: Police declares reward of Rs 10,000 on Jitendra Soni, owner and editor of Sanjha Lokswami

The Indore police have registered an FIR and declared a reward of Rs 10,000 on Jitendra Soni, the owner and editor of Sanjha Lokswami, an Indore-based eveninger. The paper has been brought under the radar for their alleged involvement in the Indore honey trap close.

After the police sealed the paper’s office, the paper hasn’t been published for the second day. Jitendra’s son, Amit Soni was arrested by the police on Sunday and will be in police custody till December 6. The owner and editor, Jitendra Soni is on the run.

The paper published audio and video clips on its website of detailed conversations of the honey-trap case, the paper had also hinted towards publishing more details.

The paper’s office along with a hotel and bar was raided by the police. The police accompanied with officials of nine departments, including revenue, excise, food, Indore municipal corporation raided Amit Soni’s residence and business establishments as well.

After the raid that lasted for hours, the police registered cases for violations, human trafficking, parking norms and under the arms act.

The police have been acting after the former superintending engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation Harbhajan Singh filed a complained under the Information Technology Act after the paper published pictures of the complainant with women.

According to Indore SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, the police are still going through the office lockers and will only reveal its content after the completion of the search. The police have also said that the women at the bar were exploited and customers were blackmailed with their photographs.