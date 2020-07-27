Homosexual police couple approaches Gujarat High court for protection after threat to life from families

A homosexual police couple have approached the Gujarat High Court seeking police protection from their families. According to a report by the Indian Express, the couple filed a plea stating their lives were threatened by their folks.

The duo, which has been living together in Mahisagar, had earlier approached the Bhavnagar and Mahisagar police sub-inspector and also the district superintendent of police at Mahisagar in June, but their requests went unheard.

In their petition, they stated that their relationship “is not acceptable to the society and their family and communities, thus they are facing threats from their own family members.”

It further added that the two have been in an "affair" for three years and executed a "live-in relationship agreement" on their own will without any "threat or pressure."

The court in its order directed the district superintendent of police to look into the matter and provide with protection if their concerns were valid.

“District Superintendent of Police, Lunawada, District Mahisagar is hereby directed to look into the matter and shall take immediate steps and if required, the petitioners shall be provided with the police protection,” the order said.