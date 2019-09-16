Home Ministry wriggles out on Amit Shah's profile

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has wriggled out from furnishing details of the profile of Home Minister Amit Shah, glorifying his role in the BJP, on its website on an RTI (Right to Information) application by an activist from Lucknow.

Dr Nutan Thakur has filed an appeal on denial of the information she had sought on who had written the profile, the basis for writing such a profile and who had finally approved it. The Home Ministry wriggled out, saying it has no file to provide the details. Strange that the ministry does not have information on its own minister's profile, Thakur said.

Hailing him as representing the emerging New India in every sense of the term, the profile describes Amit Shah as leading the BJP from the front for the last five years and remarkably successful in expanding BJP's organisational footprint, securing one electoral victory after the other in state assembly elections and the party became the world's largest political party with over 10 crore registered members during his tenure. The profile goes on to describe how he rose literally from the grassroots, as he joined the RSS and later became an active member of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later also shouldered the responsibilities as secretary and vice-president of the Gujarat unit of BJP. In 1997, he became national treasurer of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Then comes all praise on his adroit handling of organisational matters, first as a national general secretary of BJP and then as its president since July 2014, literally no looking back, the party forming the governments in many states on its own or in alliance with other parties. The profile would not have been lacking even without listing Shah's political activities as it shows him being a 5-term MLA of Gujarat and then election to the Rajya Sabha, followed by election to the Lok Sabha, being a 2-term minister of state for home under Narendra Modi, his role in the cooperative sector, including presently a director of the Gujarat State Coop Bank and Ahmedabad District Coop Bank, and in the field of sports including as President of Gujarat Cricket Association and being trustee of the Somnath drust, Gujarat since February 2016.