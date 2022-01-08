Home Ministry restores FCRA registration for Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Saturday restored the he FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) license for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity after it submitted the necessary document to concerned department, government sources told ANI. The MHA had earlier refused to renew the Mother Teresa-founded NGO's license due to some "adverse inputs".

The loss of the license - needed to receive funding from abroad - left the group, which operates orphanages and shelters for the poor, sick, and destitute across India, unable to access foreign funds in over 250 accounts.

In a previous statement, the MHA also said that it did not freeze any account of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, and that the State Bank of India has informed that the organisation itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts.

The MHA said the application for the renewal of FCRA registration of MoC was refused on December 25 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under the FCRA 2010 and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011.

On Saturday, MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to take a dig at the Prime Minister and wrote, "The FCRA registration for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity is back. The 'adverse inputs' harassed so many and then disappeared in two weeks. The POWER OF LOVE is stronger than the power of 56 inch".



The Missionaries of Charity is a Catholic religious congregation established in 1950 by Mother Teresa.

