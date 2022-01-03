e-Paper Get App

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasm
Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah conducts high-level security meeting to review prevailing threat scenario

FPJ Web Desk
Home Minister Amit Shah conducts high-level security meeting to review prevailing threat scenario | ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high-level security meeting today to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges, MHA informed.

The Heads Central Intelligence Agencies, CAPFs, Intelligence wings of Armed Forces, Revenue and Financial Intelligence Agencies attended the meeting. The DGPs of States/UTs also joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Highlighting continued threats of terrorism&global terror groups, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace, the Home Minister stressed upon the need for better coordination and synergy among central and state security agencies in countering security challenges.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:05 PM IST
