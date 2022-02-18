Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level security meet on Jammu and Kashmir

Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a high-level security meet on Jammu and Kashmir today.

The meeting is being attended by top security officials including NSA, IB Chief, Army Chief, LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, DG of CRPF IPS Kuldeep Singh and DGP Jammu and Kashmir.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 03:50 PM IST