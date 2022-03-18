e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

Holi 2022: India celebrates the festival of colours; watch videos

FPJ Web Desk
Students play with colour a day before 'Holi' in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Holi is a popular Hindu festival. It is commonly known as “the festival of colours” and “the festival of spring.” It celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This year, Holi will be observed on March 18, 2022 (Friday). Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17, 2022.


Take a look at how India is celebrating the auspicious festival with colours and happiness in the air:

