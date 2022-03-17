Holi 2022: BSF personnel celebrate with colours, sing songs, dance in Gajansoo area of Jammu; watch video

The festival of colours is just a day away and all Holi-enthusiasts have started their preparations for celebrating the auspicious festival. The BSF personnel too could not resist itself from celebrating the festival.

The BSF officers celebrated Holi with colours along with singing songs and dancing in Gajansoo area of Jammu. In the video shared by news agency ANI, the officers could be seen playing music instruments, throwing the colors in air and dancing while singing songs of the festival.

Celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm throughout the country, Holi is the time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of the spontaneous, joyful celebration of life.

Tales in mythology recount the origins of this festival which is celebrated with colours, forgetting social differences and enjoying good food. With vibrant colours of gulal making the air jazzy, Holi is also a festival when people savour on a gamut of scrumptious sweet dishes.

Jammu and Kashmir | BSF personnel celebrate Holi with colours along with singing songs and dancing in Gajansoo area of Jammu pic.twitter.com/2lVyqiANUp — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

Meanwhile, people performed Holika Dahan, a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil, in Amritsar and many other places across the country.

In Uttarakhand, Holi celebrations are called Kumaoni Holi. Going by the name, it is apparent that the celebrations take place in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The common names for the festival are Kahila Holi, Khadi Holi and Baithaki Holi. Hola Mohalla, a popular three-day-long fair that is observed at Punjab's Shri Anandpur Sahib is a big festive event for Sikhs around the world.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Lathmar Holi is one of the most famous Holi celebrations that take place around the country. In Barsana, Mathura and Vrindavan areas, respectively known as the towns of Radha and Krishna, Holi begins from Basant Panchami and continues for more than a month.

While, with great gusto and anticipation, the people of Maharashtra celebrate 'Rang Panchami' or 'Shigma'. Festivities start after the sunset on Purnima with Holika Dahan, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. The next day, people apply gulal and spray water on each other. The celebrations are incomplete without the preparation of 'Puran Poli', a sweet buttery flatbread made with chana dal with the stuffing of jaggery, coconut, cardamom, and butter or ghee.

(with agency inputs)

