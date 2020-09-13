HM Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS; Twitter wishes him a speedy recovery

New Delhi: After being discharged from All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 31, Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to the hospital after experiencing breathing issues on Saturday night.

According to IANS, Shah was admitted around 11 PM on Saturday night. He is being kept in Cardio Neuro tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs and is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS. His condition is said to be stable now.

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 disease which he contracted in early August.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to be re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18.

Meanwhile, Twitter users wished HM Amit Shah a speedy recovery. Here are a few Twitter reactions: