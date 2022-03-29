'Historic day for North-East', says Amit Shah as Assam, Meghalaya sign agreement to resolve five-decade-old border dispute; watch video

Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 locations. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Shah and Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively. The pact will resolve the protracted dispute in six of the 12 places along the 884.9 km border between the two states.

Meanwhile, Shah called it a "historic day" for the North-East. He added that with the signing of the agreement, 70 per cent of the border dispute between the two states has been resolved.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also called it "historic day" and said they aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites in the next 6-7 months.

"It is a historic day for us. After this MoU, in the next 6-7 months, we aim to resolve the issue of the remaining disputed sites. We will work towards making the Northeast region a growth engine in the country," he said.

"Union HM also requested to resolve the border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. I had a meeting with AP CM where we formed a road map to settle 122 disputed points. Initial discussions have started with the CMs of Mizoram and Nagaland," he added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said further a survey will be done by Survey of India with both states' involvement, and when that's done, actual demarcation will take place. "There is a total of 36 sq km under the area of differences, roughly about 18 sq km plus-minus both Assam and Meghalaya," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

There are 36 villages in the six places, covering an area of 36.79 sq km, with regard to which the agreement has been reached.

The two states had formed three committees each in August last year to go into the vexed boundary question. The constitution of the panels had followed two rounds of talks between Sarma and Sangma where the neighbouring states resolved to settle the dispute in a phased manner.

According to the joint final set of recommendations made by the committees, out of 36.79 sq km disputed area taken up for settlement in the first phase, Assam will get full control of 18.51 sq km and Meghalaya 18.28 sq km.

Out of the 12 points of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, the six areas with relatively less critical differences were taken up in the first phase.

The boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has lingered for 50 years. However, the effort to resolve it gained pace in recent times.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 but the new state had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to dispute in 12 locations in the border areas.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:22 PM IST