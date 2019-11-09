Historic and landmark judgement': How Indian politicians reacted to SC verdict on Ayodhya Title case

The 5-judges panel headed by CGI Ranjan Gogoi delivered the verdict on Saturday, 11th November 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Supreme Court has assigned the disputed land for the construction of a temple and allotted a 5-acre alternative land in Ayodhya for the Muslim community to build a mosque.

The verdict has been widely accepted while a few have expressed discontent. Here's how most politicians reacted to teh verdict: