Historic and landmark judgement': How Indian politicians reacted to SC verdict on Ayodhya Title case

The 5-judges panel headed by CGI Ranjan Gogoi delivered the verdict on Saturday, 11th November 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Supreme Court has assigned the disputed land for the construction of a temple and allotted a 5-acre alternative land in Ayodhya for the Muslim community to build a mosque.
The verdict has been widely accepted while a few have expressed discontent. Here's how most politicians reacted to teh verdict:
Ayodhya verdict has lot of contradictions, will seek a review: Zafaryab Jilani of UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.
Kartik Chopra, spokesperson, Nirmohi Akhara: Nirmohi Akhara is grateful that SC has recognised our fight of last 150 years and has given the Nirmohi Akhara adequate representation in the trust to be set up by the Central Government to build & manage the Shri Ram Janmasthan Temple
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)