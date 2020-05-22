Romila Thapar, DN Jha, Irfan Habib trolled after 8th-century carvings discovered at Ram Janmabhoomi site: Here's what we know so far

For decades, the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Ayodhya has been a disputed land. Last year, a Supreme Court verdict handed over the land to Hindu parties and allowed for the construction of a temple for Lord Ram at Ram Janmasthan.

These findings are described as an important development at the once-disputed site. Years ago, the Archaeological Survey of India said it had found the remains of an ancient temple beneath the site where the now-demolished Babri Masjid once stood.

Soon after the carvings were found many trolled the Historians for their beliefs that Ayodhya is not the birthplace of Lord Ram. Historians like Romila Thapar, D.N Jha said it was impossible to prove that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya.

In an interview to The Wire, historian Dwijendra Narayan Jha had said, "As I have said in my earlier interviews to the media, I see it as a battle between faith and rationality. For it is impossible to prove that Ram was born within the limits of 2.77 acres of the disputed land in Ayodhya. I don’t see any logic in this faith. And as a professional historian I think history cannot be written on the basis of faith; whatever is written or spoken about on its basis is only fantasy."

While historian Romila Thapar had claimed there was a mosque built almost 500 years ago on the disputed site. Ignoring the Hindu mythological accounts, Thapar had written an article for The Hindu about a 500-year-ago old mosque, which she said was a part of our cultural heritage and was destroyed by a mob after being instigated by political leaders. She had further said the new temple will have its sanctum — the presumed birthplace of Lord Ram — in the area of the debris of the mosque.

Coming to the recent findings, the excavation includes a five-foot Shivalinga, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone, structures of flowers and broken idols of deities. These findings further testify the presence of Hindu temples beneath the overground structures, which was a bone of contention for decades and was later resolved by the Supreme Court. The claims of these historians have fallen flat and have become a target for trolls.

Taking to Twitter, one user said, "Remember the names. Romila Thapar, D.N Jha, Irfan Habib. And let future generations know in clear terms that they were not just frauds but bigots who had set out to dismiss and erase Hindu identity. Remember the sham that secularism in this country is and how sinister it is."