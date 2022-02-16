'His lively nature will be missed': PM Modi, others condole demise of Bappi Lahiri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Wednesday paid tributes to noted singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. PM Modi said his music was all-encompassing and it beautifully expressed diverse emotions.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Other political leaders like Union home minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too paid tributes to Lahiri.

Advertisement

Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022

We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award “Bangabibhushan" and will continue to remember the genius. My sincere condolences.(2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 16, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of music icon Bappi Lahiri ji, who was instrumental in popularising disco music in India in 1980s. His music continues to be popular even today.



My deepest condolences to his bereaved family members & fans. May his soul find sadgati. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/KfkrFZOZsc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

Advertisement

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, a doctor treating him at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu said. He was 69.

Lahiri had unsuccessfully contested elections on a BJP ticket in West Bengal.

With PTI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:56 AM IST