India

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

'His lively nature will be missed': PM Modi, others condole demise of Bappi Lahiri

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night. He was 69.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/ Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Wednesday paid tributes to noted singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. PM Modi said his music was all-encompassing and it beautifully expressed diverse emotions.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Other political leaders like Union home minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too paid tributes to Lahiri.

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, a doctor treating him at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu said. He was 69.

Lahiri had unsuccessfully contested elections on a BJP ticket in West Bengal.

With PTI Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:56 AM IST
