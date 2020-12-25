'His efforts will always be remembered...': PM Modi, others laud Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a towering politician who served three terms as the Prime Minister of India. He was also the first PM of non-Congress origin to serve a full term in office. The BJP leader passed away in 2018, but his legacy remains. And on December 25, hundreds took to Twitter remembering Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. He will also release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume' today. Many political leaders have taken to social media platforms to mark the occasion. Incidentally, December 25 is also celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'.
"Tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Under his visionary leadership, he took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted.
"Atal ji's dedication to duty and national service will always be of inspiration for us," remarked Home Minister Amit Shah.
"On the birth anniversary of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, former Prime Minister and the pinnacle of Indian politics, I remember and salute him. He set new standards of development and good governance in India. Atal ji followed the limits in politics. This country will always take inspiration from his ideas," tweeted Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
"On Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s birthday, paid respects at “Sadaiv Atal”. His communication had the power of the subtle. With great flair, he carried a blend of several qualities of a leader. Continues to be an inspiration for so many of us," wrote Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
