'His efforts will always be remembered...': PM Modi, others laud Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a towering politician who served three terms as the Prime Minister of India. He was also the first PM of non-Congress origin to serve a full term in office. The BJP leader passed away in 2018, but his legacy remains. And on December 25, hundreds took to Twitter remembering Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. He will also release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume' today. Many political leaders have taken to social media platforms to mark the occasion. Incidentally, December 25 is also celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'.

"Tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Under his visionary leadership, he took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted.