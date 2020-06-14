HinduUnitedAgainstTerror: Kapil Mishra launches 'global campaign' for Kashmiri Pandit Ajay Pandita

For the uninitiated, Ajay Pandita Bharti, a Sarpanch in south Kashmir's Anantnag, was shot from a close range by terrorists and killed near his residence on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Saturday came down heavily on the ruling BJP on the eve of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's scheduled virtual rally in the Union territory, saying it was nothing but an attempt to divert attention of the people from the real issues facing the country.

"The country is faced with COVID pandemic which is growing out of proportion and magnitude besides the grave external mischief and threats by hostile neighbours like China, Pakistan and Nepal.

"The top brass of the government and ruling party are busy in addressing public rallies. They need to answer who is doing politics," chief spokesperson of Pradesh Congress Committee Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

He said as the situation has turned "worse" on both the fronts and people have started questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and its handling of the situation, the BJP crafted a "policy to divert the attention" of the people and engage them by holding virtual rallies by the top brass who are required to fully dedicate and devote to the most important assignments to deal with the "grave challenges".

Days after her father was killed by terrorists in Kashmir, Niyanta Pandita, daughter of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti, said she will follow the footsteps of her brave father who loved his country and was a true patriot.

"My father was brave and I too have to be brave, we will not allow anybody to snatch our rights," she said.

She said the terrorists who shot her father had no courage. They didn't have the guts to face him but shot him from behind.

She said her father had demanded security cover from the government after a Sarpanch was killed in November last year. She said he did this because he was concerned about the fact that he was not alone but had a family with him. She said even though the security was not given, it didn't deter or scare him to speak for his people and to work for them.

She said she, however, nurses a grievance to some extent about the unheeded call of his father about security, if he would have been given the security, and his concerns had not been left unheard then may be this would not have happened. She said the incident should serve as a lesson for the government that people's concerns must not be taken lightly otherwise the results could be very bad.

She said her father was elected Sarpanch with the support of the people and he had contested Sarpanch elections on the insistence of the locals.

She said her father was not dependent on any party. He loved his country and worked for the upliftment of the people.

"He was the son of the nation. He doesn't belong to any party," she said.