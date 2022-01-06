'Hindus expelled from Pakistan, Bangladesh given land in Uttar Pradesh' , says CM Yogi Adityanath

Hindus expelled from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and living in Uttar Pradesh, have been accommodated in the land that the state government freed from encroachers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

He also said his government has introduced transparency in all government exams, thereby marking a paradigm shift in the recruitment process from the previous regime.

"Hindus, who were living in Meerut for decades after facing expulsion from Pakistan and Bangladesh, could not afford to build their own houses or buy lands. We have given 63 such Bengali Hindu families two acres of land and 200 square yards for housing per family in Kanpur Dehat. These lands were freed from 'bhu mafia' (land grabbers)," he said.

Each of the 63 families is also given Rs 1.20 lakh under 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana', Adityanath said at a programme organised to distribute appointment letters to candidates selected for various posts in government services.

The chief minister said all the land freed from "encroachers" was brought under a 'land bank' and these pieces of land will be used for setting up schools, industries and other businesses.

"Many facilities of the Defence Industrial Corridor have also been built on these recovered lands," he said.

According to the chief minister, the state government currently has 64,366 hectares of the recovered land and it is being allotted for the poor to build houses.

Adityanath had earlier said in the Legislative Council that the anti-land mafia task force had freed 67,000 acres of land belonging to the revenue department.

Speaking about introducing transparency in recruitment to government services, the chief minister said without taking any names, "Before 2017, whenever vacancies were announced, the uncle and nephews used to carry out extortion up to the village level. While they used to extort, the officials involved in the recruitment process were made the scapegoats.

"But... now whenever there is any irregularity in the selection process, we have not desisted from cancelling it and taking stern action against those involved." Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 57 naib tehsildars, 141 spokespersons of government colleges and 69 assistant teachers on the occasion.

The chief minister claimed that the state government has so far appointed more than 1,75,000 teachers in primary, secondary and higher education departments.

"Never before were so many teachers recruited. The recruitment process was completely transparent," he said.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST