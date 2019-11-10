'Hindus and Muslims should build the temple together': Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy

Uttar Pradesh: Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, on Saturday said Muslims should join hands with Hindus for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya to set an example of brotherhood.

Speaking to ANI here, Tucy termed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case as "historic" and said that everyone should accept the judgement with happiness.

"Hindus and Muslims should come together to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya so that an example of secularism and religious brotherhood could be set before the world," he said.

Tucy, who had offered a golden brick to be used in the temple, said he was firm on his promise and would hand over the brick to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said: "I am firm on my promise for golden brick. Whenever the foundation of the temple will be laid, I will hand over the brick to the prime minister." In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court earlier in the day ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land be handed over to Ram Lalla and directed the Centre to set up a trust within three months for the temple construction.

The court said the Muslims should be given five acres of land elsewhere in Ayodhya to construct a mosque.