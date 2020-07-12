Hindu Samhati founder Tapan Ghosh passes away, condolences pour in

While Ghosh had been a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak, more than a decade ago, he had quit to set up the Hindu Samhati in 2007. The organisation has branches in every district of the eastern state, and had even expanded to Assam and Jharkhand.

In 2018 however, Ghosh had reportedly severed ties with the organisation that he had created, writing in a social media post that he wanted to "disband Hindu Samhati".

"There comes times when vested interests develop with an organisation gaining strength and stability… people start to feel a comfort zone," he had said.