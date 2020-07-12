Hindu Samhati founder Tapan Ghosh passes away, condolences pour in

West Bengal leader and Hindu Samhati founder, Tapan Ghosh passed away on Sunday.
Tweeting about the same, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta called Ghosh one of the "most dedicated soldiers fighting for Hindu unity and sangathan in West Bengal".
"He gave his life to this cause, inspiring thousands through personal example. He will always be remembered and provide constant inspiration," he added in his tweet.
While Ghosh had been a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak, more than a decade ago, he had quit to set up the Hindu Samhati in 2007. The organisation has branches in every district of the eastern state, and had even expanded to Assam and Jharkhand.
In 2018 however, Ghosh had reportedly severed ties with the organisation that he had created, writing in a social media post that he wanted to "disband Hindu Samhati".
"There comes times when vested interests develop with an organisation gaining strength and stability… people start to feel a comfort zone," he had said.
Some time ago, Ghosh had been invited by Conservative British MP Bob Blackman to give a speech at the House of Commons.
Following news of his passing, condolences have poured in.
