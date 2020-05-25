Hindu RW outfit destroys film set's church in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor slams 'vandals'

On Sunday, a Facebook post by Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) said that the trust was responsible for the destruction of a Church that was built as part of a movie set in Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor slammed 'vandals' and said the ones responsible should be prosecuted and fined.
According to The News Minute, AHP, in a Facebook post wrote that, "When they built such a structure in front of the Mahadeva shrine in Kalady, we said no. We had also submitted several complaints. We do not have the habit of pleading. We decided to demolish it. Our self respect must be protected at all cost.”
The post also mentions that Bajarang Dal was also part of the 'service work'.
Well, the AHP also posted pictures of people destroying the Church that was build for a movie that had to be put on hold due the coronavirus outbreak. Apparently, it was built on the Periyar riverbed in Aluva near Kochi for a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The set was built for the shooting of Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas.
The AHP activists said that they have been opposing the structure since the day the set was built. AHP has also claimed that the set was constructed without any permission.
However, Mini Biju who is a member of Kalady Town panchayat told The News Minute that the film unit had sought permission before it established a set near the riverbed.
Well, it should be noted that the Periyar river bed is used by Hindu communities in Kerala.
Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and slammed the vandals for their act. He said, "Vandals with no respect for private property, let alone for religion, should be prosecuted and fined."
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said, “The state government will take action against the person who carried out this act.” He added what disrespect can a temporary film set do which was set up in March.
