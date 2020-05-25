Hindu RW outfit destroys film set's church in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor slams 'vandals'

On Sunday, a Facebook post by Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) said that the trust was responsible for the destruction of a Church that was built as part of a movie set in Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor slammed 'vandals' and said the ones responsible should be prosecuted and fined.

According to The News Minute, AHP, in a Facebook post wrote that, "When they built such a structure in front of the Mahadeva shrine in Kalady, we said no. We had also submitted several complaints. We do not have the habit of pleading. We decided to demolish it. Our self respect must be protected at all cost.”

The post also mentions that Bajarang Dal was also part of the 'service work'.