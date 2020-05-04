'Hindu peace loving hai coward nahi': Ramesh Solanki files complaint with Mumbai Police against Sanjay Rajoura, Aisi Taisi Democracy

Former Shiv Sena leader and RTI activist Ramesh Solanki on Monday took to Twitter to inform that he had filed a police complaint against stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura and the team of Aisi Taisi Democracy.
This incidentally is an organisation of sorts that according to its Twitter bio specialises in "stand up comedy, music, and stories of our complicated and very funny country".
"Not just filling complaint but will make sure Sanjay and team is legally punished for mocking Hindu Gods and Goddesses and hurting Hindu sentiments. Hindu peace loving hai coward nahi," Solanki wrote.
A day prior to that, Solanki had shared a video where the comedian can be seen performing before a live audience. In the clip, he talks about plastic surgery and Lord Ganesha.
"Dear Mumbai Police does Indian constitution give people RIGHT to make fun and mock Hindu Gods and Goddesses? This guy @AisiTaisiDemo is mocking Ganpati Baapa and Lord Shiva and hurting sentiments of Hindus all over the world Please take action," Solanki had urged earlier.
Solanki is no stranger to filing complaints against individuals and organisations. In the past he has filed complaints against Tik Tok users and Netflix India. Towards the end of 2019, he had filed a police complaint against Netflix and demanded that the content of the online streaming site should be passed through a censor board. He cited examples such as 'Sacred Games', 'Leila' and 'Ghoul', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to "paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally."
More recently, his Twitter posts show that he has filed a complaint against Munvar Faruqui and Sofia Hayat and "20 Instagram accounts". In his post on May 1, he had added that while this was the first step, the next would be sending a legal notice to the social media platform for "not taking action against filthy accounts that insult Hindu faith and beliefs".
