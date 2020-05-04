'Hindu peace loving hai coward nahi': Ramesh Solanki files complaint with Mumbai Police against Sanjay Rajoura, Aisi Taisi Democracy

Former Shiv Sena leader and RTI activist Ramesh Solanki on Monday took to Twitter to inform that he had filed a police complaint against stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura and the team of Aisi Taisi Democracy.

This incidentally is an organisation of sorts that according to its Twitter bio specialises in "stand up comedy, music, and stories of our complicated and very funny country".

"Not just filling complaint but will make sure Sanjay and team is legally punished for mocking Hindu Gods and Goddesses and hurting Hindu sentiments. Hindu peace loving hai coward nahi," Solanki wrote.