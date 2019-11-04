Hindu-Muslim brotherhood celebrating Majlis turns 50

Lucknow: An annual 'majlis' first held in 1970 by a Hindu professor to strengthen relations between Shia Islam and Hinduism will be organised here to mark its 50th anniversary on Tuesday. The day-long event, popularly known as 'Guptaji ki Majlis', is held every year at the Shia PG College here.

A 'majlis' is a social, cultural or religious gathering usually associated with the followers of Islam. In this particular case the 'majlis' was started by P S Gupta, a Hindu, who was a professor at the college.

The event is held on the last day of the mourning period of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. This year the last day of the mourning period is November 5, said Yasoob Abbas, spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board.

Speaking to PTI, 80-year-old Gupta said, "Hazrat Imam Hussain had the desire to go to Hindustan and was fascinated by the humanity of the people from here. He got martyred along with his family members in Karbala. This reposed my deep faith in Hussain.