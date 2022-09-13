Hindi Diwas 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Hindi Diwas 2022 |

Every year, Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 to celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the two official languages of India.

On this day, the Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, and citizens receive awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and the Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar in order to promote the Hindi language.

Our Constituent Assembly had adopted Hindi as one of the official language of the newly-formed nation on September 14 1949. The date of adoption coincided on Beohar Rajendra Simha’s 50th birthday. Simha is known for the illustrations in the original final manuscript of the Constitution of India. The decision was then accepted and it became a part of the Indian constitution on January 26, 1950.

Read Also Hindi Diwas: 10 Hindi authors that need to be on your reading list