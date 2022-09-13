e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHindi Diwas 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Hindi Diwas 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Beohar Rajendra Simha (b. 14-09-1900, d. 02-03-1988) was an acclaimed Indian scholar, on whose 50th birthday the Hindi language got adopted in official terms in Indian govt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Hindi Diwas 2022 |

Every year, Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 to celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the two official languages of India.

On this day, the Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, and citizens receive awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and the Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar in order to promote the Hindi language.

Our Constituent Assembly had adopted Hindi as one of the official language of the newly-formed nation on September 14 1949. The date of adoption coincided on Beohar Rajendra Simha’s 50th birthday. Simha is known for the illustrations in the original final manuscript of the Constitution of India. The decision was then accepted and it became a part of the Indian constitution on January 26, 1950.

Read Also
Hindi Diwas: 10 Hindi authors that need to be on your reading list
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

On camera: Loaded trailer topples down on road connecting Punjab's Phagwara and Chandigarh; 3 killed

On camera: Loaded trailer topples down on road connecting Punjab's Phagwara and Chandigarh; 3 killed

Hindi Diwas 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Hindi Diwas 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

CBI conducts raids at 33 places over 'irregularities' in J&K sub-inspectors' recruitment

CBI conducts raids at 33 places over 'irregularities' in J&K sub-inspectors' recruitment

JIMEX 2022: India, Japan begin joint naval drills in the Bay of Bengal

JIMEX 2022: India, Japan begin joint naval drills in the Bay of Bengal

On camera: Class 7 student from Kerala's Kozhikode attacked by street dog

On camera: Class 7 student from Kerala's Kozhikode attacked by street dog