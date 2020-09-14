Hindi Diwas 2020: In a bid to consolidate Hindu votes, TMC ramps up Hindi Cell

The Trinamool Congress(TMC) on Monday appointed Dinesh Trivedi as the Chairman and Vivek Gupta as the President of the West Bengal Trinamool Congress Hindi Cell.

This comes after the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the occasion of ‘Hindi Diwas’ urged the central government to include Bengali as a classical language under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“We believe this would ensure greater representation to people from the Hindi community within the party, provide a platform to make suggestions, address their grievances and make them active stakeholders in Smt Mamata Banerjee’s cause for furthering all-round development in Bengal. The Hindi Cell would actively strive towards strengthening Hindi Education, Culture and overall welfare of the community in Bengal. We believe the work that began in 2011, will only get greater impetus through this reconstituted Hindi Cell.” Read the press release.

It also mentions that Mamata was the first Chief Minister in West Bengal to give Hindi the status of an official language in West Bengal in 2012. Hindi was then made an official language in districts and at the sub-divisional and block levels, with over 10% of Hindi-speaking population.

The TMC in its statement also mentioned that In September 2019, the West Bengal Government passed the Hindi University Bill, paving the way for the establishment of a Hindi university in Howrah for the benefit of Hindi speaking people. Hindi medium colleges came up in 2018 in the state.