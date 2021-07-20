Himanta seeks ban on Amnesty International activities

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday demanded a ban on human rights organisation Amnesty Internationals activities in India for its role in the Pegasus snooping controversy. The BJP leader also claimed the entire controversy was an “international conspiracy by the Left-wing organisations, including Amnesty International,” to defame the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

Twitter account hacked: Kushboo

Chennai: Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on Tuesday said her Twitter account has been hacked. Any activity or tweet from the account in the last few days was not done by her, she said in a statement. “I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter administration office regarding this matter,” she said. “Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me,” she added. She later filed a complaint with the state police chief C Sylendra Babu and expressed fears of ‘misuse’ of her Twitter account. The name of her twitter handle has been changed and she could not access her account, she told reporters after meeting the DGP.

30kg IED defused in Srinagar

Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted when the security forces recovered a 30 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in J&K’s Srinagar, police said on Tuesday. Sources said, “A major terror attack was averted by security forces as a 30 kg IED was detected close to Tangpura Ban­dh on the Srinagar outskirts late Monday evening. The timely recovery thwarted the nefarious design of terrorists and their few supporters to destabilize the security situation in the Valley. Based on the credible input of the Army, the search operation was launched by 24 RR and police which led to the recovery of 30 kg of IED 700 metres away from the highway. The IED was safely destroyed in situ by the Army Bomb Squad today morning. Search operation in Tangpura is in progress.”

Cop’s wife, daughter injured in militant attack

A policeman’s wife and daughter were injured in an attack by militants in Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said. The alleged terrorists barged into the house of constable Sajad Malik at Kokargund in Dooru and opened fire at his wife, Nahida Jan, and daughter Madeeha. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Further detail is awaited, police said.

Sasikala meets ailing ADMK leader

Chennai: AIADMK’s former interim general secretary VK Sasikala on Tuesday visited the party’s ailing Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan at a private hospital in Chennai. Her action created ripples but AIADMK leaders sought to rule out any political twist to the much-publicised visit. “She may have come on humanitarian grounds... there is nothing political to it and her attempt to try and confuse the party cadres won’t bear fruit,” AIADMK spokesperson M Babu Murugavel told IANS. Sasi­kala came to the hospital in a car flying the AIADMK flag. The party had earlier opposed her sporting the party flag on the car when she was returning back to Tamil Nadu from the Bengaluru jail where she was lodged after being sentenced to 4 years jail by the SC in 2017 for amassing wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Govt issues tender for mega sub programme

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday issued the request for proposal or the formal tender to domestically build 6 conventional submarines for the Navy at over Rs40,000 crore, over a month after the mega acquisition project was cleared. It will be the first project to be implemented under the strategic partnership model allowing domestic firms to collaborate with foreign players to produce high-end military platforms in India. The RFP was issued to the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the 2 Indian firms shortlisted following a long-drawn process.