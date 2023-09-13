Cong Shares 'Proof' Of Himanta Sarma's Wife's Firm Obtaining ₹10 Cr Central Govt Subsidy; Assam CM Refutes Accusation

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday alleged that Pride East Entertainments Private Limited, a company associated with Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, received a subsidy of ₹10 crore from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries as part of the Kisan Sampada scheme.

Gogoi, taking to X (formerly Twitter), shared the list of recipients of credit-linked subsidies from the Ministry of Food Processing. In his post, he stated, "PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP?"

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma swiftly addressed the allegations, refuting any claims of receiving subsidies from the Central government.

"I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India," CM Sarma wrote, in response to Gogoi's tweet.

Gogoi hit out at the Assam CM after the latter's response and said, "The Ministry of Food Processing Industries website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked."

CM Sarma remained resolute in his defense and reiterated, "I would like to reiterate again with full responsibility that my wife and the company she is associated with have not taken or received any subsidies from the Government of India."

Gogoi then went on to share the link of document posted on the Ministry of Food Processing website, in which name of CM Sarma's wife is mentioned.

"For the convenience of the Hon’ble Chief Minister I am attaching the link to the website of the Ministry of Food Processing. It shows the list of companies and promoters who have received the Rs 10 crore government subsidy. Please see serial 10," Gogoi wrote.

Accusations of land scam against CM Sarma

Previously, there were claims that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who serves as the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Pride East Entertainments media group, acquired 50 bigha 2 katha of agricultural land in Kaliabor Dargaji village in Nagaon district approximately two years ago when Himanta assumed the role of Chief Minister.

According to information from an RTI report, it was alleged that, in accordance with the land ceiling law, no individual can possess more than 49.5 bigha of agricultural land. Consequently, after the Chief Minister's wife purchased the land, its classification was modified to industrial land.

Furthermore, there are accusations that Pride East Entertainment received government funding of Rs 10 crore from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to establish a food processing enterprise in that area. Astonishingly, the entire process was accomplished in a mere 10-month timeframe.

It is worth noting that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's company oversees numerous news and entertainment channels, operates tea plantations, manages hotels and resorts, operates schools, publishes newspapers, and engages in various other business ventures.