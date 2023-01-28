Himanta Biswa Sarma trolled for saying 'appropriate age for motherhood is 22 to 30 years'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday advised all women in India not to wait too long to become mothers as it leads to complications in the future.

Sarma also added that a woman should have her baby when she is between 22 to 30 years of age, as he spoke about motherhood.

"Women should not wait too long to become mothers as it leads to complications. The appropriate age for motherhood is 22 years to 30 years.

"We have been speaking against early motherhood. But at the same time, women should not wait too long either as many do ... God has created our bodies in a manner that there is an appropriate age for everything," he added.

The CM's comments came amid the Assam government's decision to book men who marry girls below 14 years of age under the POCSO Act.

While those who marry girls in the age group of 14-18 years will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Sarma said several arrests will be made soon by Assam police in this regard.

"Thousands of husbands will be arrested in the next five-six months as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 years of age, even if he is her legally wed husband," Mr Sarma said.

But the CM's comments on motherhood did not go down well with netizens, who trolled Sarma for talking on this topic.

