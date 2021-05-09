Himanta Biswa Sarma likely to become next Assam CM; decision to be announced soon

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to become the next chief minister of the state, reported News18.

According to the report, incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will himself propose Sarma’s name during the legislative party meeting.

Sarbananda Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, an Assamese Brahmin who is the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, are contenders for the top post of the Assam government.

The BJP Legislature Party in Assam will meet to elect the next Chief Minister of the state. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 am and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party General Secretary Arun Singh will be present as central observers. Baijayant Panda, BJP’s Assam in-charge will also be present on the occasion.