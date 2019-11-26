Himachal Pradesh: Woman drugs peddler held in Kullu

Shimla: A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after recovering 949 grams of charas from her possession in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said.

The contraband was recovered from Primi Devi's quarters at Seribehar village in Bhuntar tehsil following a tip-off, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Devi sold charas in consumable quantities and a weighing machine was also seized from her place, he added.

The SP said Devi was working with Babli, who was arrested a few days ago in Manali after recovery of 986 grams of charas.

A case has been registered under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bhuntar police station and an investigation is on, he added.