Himachal Pradesh: Tibetan Community In Exile Celebrates 89th Birthday Of 14th Dalai Lama In Shimla; Watch

Shimla: The Tibetan community in exile across the globe joined together in celebration today, marking the 89th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. Festivities were particularly vibrant here in Shimla, where members of the Tibetan and Hindu-Buddhist communities gathered to honour the spiritual leader with cultural performances and prayers.

The Dalai Lama, revered as a spiritual guide and symbol of compassion worldwide, holds immense significance for the Tibetan community, serving as a beacon of hope and unity.

HHDL's message on his 89th birthday July 6, 2024. pic.twitter.com/lnPA5rRhF6 — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 6, 2024

#WATCH | Bodh Gaya, Bihar: Special prayers are being performed at the Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Bodh Gaya on the occasion of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's 89th birthday. pic.twitter.com/paC92DYjuV — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Tsewang Phuntsok, Chief Representative Officer of the Central Tibetan Administration, underscored the profound influence of the Dalai Lama in his remarks to ANI.

"Yeah. Today, not only here in Shimla, but all over the Tibetan community around the world, we are celebrating His Holiness Dalai Lama's 89th birthday," Phuntsok stated, emphasising the global reach and deep reverence for the Dalai Lama's teachings on non-violence and compassion.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Tibetan Buddhist monks offer early morning prayers at Dorje Drak Monastery, in Shimla to celebrate the 89th Birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. pic.twitter.com/9HvMKlhxaz — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

About The Celebrations

The celebrations in Shimla saw Tibetan Buddhists offering long-life prayers and a rich tapestry of cultural performances showcasing the diverse heritage of the Tibetan and Indian communities. Monks, students, and locals gathered in unity to express their gratitude and respect for The Dalai Lama.

Speaking on the importance of the occasion, Phuntsok remarked, "His Holiness Dalai Lama is everything for the Tibetan, the living Buddha. So on this auspicious occasion, we pray for his long life daily."

The celebrations were also witnessed in Dharamshala, which not only reinforced the bonds within the Tibetan community but also demonstrated the deep admiration and respect that transcends borders and cultures for the Dalai Lama.

As the sun set over Shimla, prayers for the long life of The Dalai Lama echoed through the serene hills, symbolising a profound connection to spirituality and unity among those who gathered to honour the 89th birthday of the revered leader.