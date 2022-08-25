e-Paper Get App

Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: Saudan Singh appointed as Chief election in-charge, Devender Singh Rana as co-in charge

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Saudan Singh |

Ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Pradesh on Thursday appointed Saudan Singh as the Chief election in-charge and Devender Singh Rana as election co-in charge.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the core group of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP today.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Saudan Singh and the in-charge of the party's state unit, Avinash Rai Khanna, attended the meeting that will be held at Peterhoff.

While state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap will chair the meeting, former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, state BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, former state party presidents Rajeev Bindal and Satpal Satti, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal, state BJP general secretaries Trilok Kapoor, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Jamwal and state BJP organisational secretary Pavan Rana will also attended it.

