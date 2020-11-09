Himachal Pradesh: Nearly 100 hostelers at Tibetan boarding school test COVID-19 positive

In a shocking development, 67 students and 25 staffers of a Tibetan boarding school in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district reportedly tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Saturday.

News agency IANS had on Saturday reported that 330 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Himachal Pradesh, taking the state`s tally to 24,569.

A report by India Today, citing a government spokesperson, states that the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 has travel histories from other states.

"They tested positive when administration adopted a proactive approach on their arrival from outside state and carried out routine enhanced testing under its special testing campaign," the report quotes a government spokesperson as saying.



An earlier agency report had stated that the death toll in the state has spiked with patients succumbing to the virus in Shimla, Solan and Una districts.

However, reports are conflicted, contending that the number of 'hostelers' who tested positive for the virus at Tibetan Children's Village School could have been more than 100. Among the 155 people tested positive in Mandi district, 104 were school students, the IANS report said.

They comprised 101 hostelers of Tibetan Children`s Village School in Chauntra and three of a government school.