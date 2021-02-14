Himachal Pradesh: Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Bilaspur, no loss of life or property

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Sunday afternoon, the meteorological department said.

Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.

Major parts of Himachal Pradesh fall into high seismic zones and thus mild earthquakes are a common feature in the region. Earlier in January, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded in the Kangra district, with tremors in adjoing regions.

However, the officials have confirmed that no loss of life or property were reported.

(With inputs from agencies)