 Himachal Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Manufacturing Factory In Solan, Several Feared Trapped (Video)
The factory, located in industrial hub Baddi, is some 32 km from Chandigarh. According to reports, several people are feared trapped inside the factory.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Fire in Solan factory | X

A major fire has broken out in a cosmetic product manufacturing factory in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, several people are feared trapped inside the factory. The factory, located in industrial hub Baddi, is some 32 km from Chandigarh. Multiple fire tenders are at the spot to douse the raging fire. A video of the fire incident, which happened on Friday afternoon, showing flames and smoke also surfaced on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video, tall flames and clouds of thick black smoke are seen emanating from the manufacturing unit. While fire tenders are engaged in an operation to extinguish the fire, a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has also been called in to rescue the trapped persons. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Fire In Solan Factory:

"An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of fire," Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma told media. Eyewitnesses told news agency PTI that stranded workers have climbed on top of the building for safety. Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material engulfed in flames was hindering the fire-fighting operations.

