Himachal Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Manufacturing Factory In Solan, Several Feared Trapped (Video)

A major fire has broken out in a cosmetic product manufacturing factory in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, several people are feared trapped inside the factory. The factory, located in industrial hub Baddi, is some 32 km from Chandigarh. Multiple fire tenders are at the spot to douse the raging fire. A video of the fire incident, which happened on Friday afternoon, showing flames and smoke also surfaced on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video, tall flames and clouds of thick black smoke are seen emanating from the manufacturing unit. While fire tenders are engaged in an operation to extinguish the fire, a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has also been called in to rescue the trapped persons. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के बद्दी में कॉस्मेटिक प्रोडक्ट बनाने की फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लगी। पिछले 3 घंटे से आग धधक रही। बार-बार ब्लास्ट हो रहे। कई कर्मचारियों के फंसे होने की आशंका। बचाव-राहत कार्य जारी।

"An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of fire," Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma told media. Eyewitnesses told news agency PTI that stranded workers have climbed on top of the building for safety. Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material engulfed in flames was hindering the fire-fighting operations.