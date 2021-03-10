Himachal Pradesh: Eight Dead, 11 injured as bus falls into gorge in Chamba

Shimla: Eight people were killed and 11 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Teesa sub-division in the morning, Chamba Superintendent of Police S Arul Kumar told PTI.

During the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the House in the afternoon that he has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Expressing grief over the deaths in the accident, the chief minister informed the House that eight people lost their lives as the bus fell into about 200-metre-deep gorge near Colony Morh in Teesa at 10.15 am.

The injured have been rushed to Medical College Chamba, Thakur said, adding that four of them are critical.